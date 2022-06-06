Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00009563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.01140842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031295 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,907,880 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

