UMA (UMA) Price Down 4.3% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $210.35 million and $28.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00010033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,396.87 or 0.99992808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001593 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,434,806 coins and its circulating supply is 66,772,154 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

