Zigcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.95 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,396.87 or 0.99992808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

