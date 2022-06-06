Klever Reaches Market Cap of $72.13 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and $4.75 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.01140842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031295 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

