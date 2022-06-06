ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $213,074.91 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $213,074.91 and $42,643.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

