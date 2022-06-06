BIDR Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.93 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.01140842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031295 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

