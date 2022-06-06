Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,434 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

