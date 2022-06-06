Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 50,432 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Union worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 424,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE WU opened at $17.60 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

