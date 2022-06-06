Commerce Bank Acquires 240 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

