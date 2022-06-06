PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

