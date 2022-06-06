Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,412 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,412 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

