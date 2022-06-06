Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,385 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

