Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

