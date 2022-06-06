Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,200 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

