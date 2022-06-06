Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.62 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

