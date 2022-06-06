Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FMC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

