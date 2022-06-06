Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $105,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.