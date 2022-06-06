Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 269,800 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 134,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cameco worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

