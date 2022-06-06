Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.97 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

