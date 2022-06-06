Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

MIRM opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

