Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Domo were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Domo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

