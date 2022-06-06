Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $124,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

