Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 109,151 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 525,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,582,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

