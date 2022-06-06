Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $536,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.37. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $221.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.