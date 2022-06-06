PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 266.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,245,919 shares of company stock worth $4,623,322 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.