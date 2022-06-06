PDT Partners LLC Purchases 7,569 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after buying an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

MDC stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

