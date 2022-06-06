Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.11 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

