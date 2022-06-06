PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.