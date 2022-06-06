Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Rite Aid by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAD opened at $6.09 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.25.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

