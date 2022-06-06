Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,112,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $438.45 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

