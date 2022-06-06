Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 41,135 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Energizer worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

