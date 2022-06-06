Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,334 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

