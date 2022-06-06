Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

BBW opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $74,760.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.