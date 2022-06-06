PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 223,157 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QuantumScape by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after buying an additional 553,290 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

