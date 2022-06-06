PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 147.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 341,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 44.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 279,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

