Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Marathon Digital worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

