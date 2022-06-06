PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,218 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 345.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

