Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.