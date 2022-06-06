State Street Corp Has $192.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.62% of Stifel Financial worth $192,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

