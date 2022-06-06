Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.53% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $182,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

VAC stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $175.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

