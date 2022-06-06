State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,337 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 96,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.72% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $187,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,099,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,072,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,129,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.