State Street Corp Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of Exponent worth $189,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.