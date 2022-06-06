State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.59% of MaxLinear worth $207,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

