AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of AMERCO worth $210,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

UHAL opened at $498.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.92. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $480.78 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

