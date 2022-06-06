The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Toro worth $60,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

