Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 690,031 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,278,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $61,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE:MGY opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

