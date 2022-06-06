Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.39% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $65,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKR stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

