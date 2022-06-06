Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,321 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

