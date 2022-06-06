Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

