GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $267,000 Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $783.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

